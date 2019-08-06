Veritable LP Has Increased Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $455,364 as Market Valuation Rose; As Umh Pptys (UMH) Market Valuation Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Holding by $316,400

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 81,252 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 13,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $184.83. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B

More notable recent UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW MORTGAGE LOAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “UMH Properties, Inc. Publishes Its 2018 Annual Report – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Upping Your Investment Game With UMH: One Step Further – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Land-Lease Community of the Year Award and Interior Design Award – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMH Properties, Inc. declares $0.3984375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,207 shares to 116,503 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 244,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,171 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $210,997 activity. MITCHELL JAMES E had bought 15,385 shares worth $200,005. Shares for $9,996 were bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Services Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 11,385 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Rutabaga Capital Management Lc Ma owns 351,673 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 53,406 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has 356,381 shares. Robotti Robert owns 479,225 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 85,584 shares. Asset One Limited reported 70,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 32,895 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SFLY, RTN, OMN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc invested in 0.07% or 94,277 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Philadelphia Tru Co reported 113,196 shares. 217,605 were accumulated by Sasco Cap Ct. 67,957 are held by Randolph Company Incorporated. Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.57% or 73,211 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.86% or 33,830 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.11% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 592,664 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.25% stake. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.02% or 807 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,624 shares. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.8% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 31,746 shares to 262,499 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,598 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).