Veritable LP Has Increased Holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) by $600,000 as Share Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Arvest Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 145,525 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64M, down from 147,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 212,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 1.39 million shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends Two of Its $150 Million 5-Yr Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 29c; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEI); 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 12,703 shares to 493,109 shares, valued at $170.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 464,664 shares to 743,640 shares, valued at $48.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 21,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,890 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

