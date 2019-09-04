Veritable LP Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Last Week Premier, Inc. (PINC) Analysts

Veritable Lp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp sold 2,167 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Veritable Lp holds 214,040 shares with $29.92 million value, down from 216,207 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 4.12 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Among 2 analysts covering Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Premier Inc has $4200 highest and $36 lowest target. $39’s average target is 11.33% above currents $35.03 stock price. Premier Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. See Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Premier, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading L P invested in 887 shares or 0% of the stock. 657 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 100 shares. Carroll Assocs invested in 141 shares. Blair William Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,870 shares. Advisory Network Llc accumulated 245 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 83,869 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 18,304 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 9,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.03M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital owns 0.07% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 244,388 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 34,294 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 510,269 shares. Thompson Incorporated holds 0.12% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 17,575 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 538,222 shares traded or 26.89% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of services and products, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.10 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Veritable Lp increased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 17,146 shares to 79,941 valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 13,070 shares and now owns 27,735 shares. Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 192,085 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Doheny Asset Management Ca has 2.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,400 shares. Ycg Lc holds 11,140 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strs Ohio reported 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 369,849 shares. Patten Grp owns 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,796 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 1.12% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 35,002 shares stake. Laffer Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Polar Capital Llp has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 266,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt holds 1.83% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.30% above currents $128.83 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.