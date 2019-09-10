Veritable LP Has Cut Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined; Becker Capital Management Upped Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $304,416 as Stock Value Declined

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 2,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 214,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92M, down from 216,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.34. About 2.78M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 4,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 8,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 466,645 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 238,808 shares to 239,108 shares, valued at $45.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.