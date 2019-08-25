Veritable LP Has Boosted Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $726,496 as Stock Price Declined; As Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stock Declined, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $686,835

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 123,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 108,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 54,308 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 22,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 113,585 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 90,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.60M shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $447,500 activity. O’Neill Lisa M had bought 500 shares worth $22,400 on Friday, August 2.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,861 shares to 136,768 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 1,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,938 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

