Veritable LP Has Boosted Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $398,700 as Market Value Rose; Armistice Capital Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Raised by $3.70 Million as Shares Rose

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 52.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 10,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 512,647 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 73,580 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 33,985 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $354.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,076 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $32.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.