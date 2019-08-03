Veritable LP Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $648,117; Stock Value Rose; Wms (WMS) Shareholder Ack Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.01 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87 billion, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 328,551 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 166,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 159,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,027 shares to 39,301 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.