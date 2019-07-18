Veritable LP Has Boosted Its Metlife (MET) Stake; US Ecology (ECOL)’s Sentiment Is 1.88

Veritable Lp increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 148.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp acquired 14,877 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Veritable Lp holds 24,877 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $47.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 4.17 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 94 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 50 sold and decreased stakes in US Ecology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.32 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding US Ecology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 33 Increased: 63 New Position: 31.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 28.72 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 22,766 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.44% invested in the company for 30,709 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,800 shares.

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Ecology Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US Ecology and NRC Group Announce Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, ECOL, BREW – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Street Properties, PNC Financial Services Group and US Ecology – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $13.91 million for 24.94 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.36% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.67% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 181,284 shares traded or 55.08% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target.

Veritable Lp decreased Ishares Tr stake by 8,035 shares to 11,064 valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 294,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fire Group holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 475 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.06% or 235,211 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.55% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 25,665 shares. Cap Limited Ca has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,811 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp holds 0% or 432 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 552,024 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.81% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ent Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 466 shares. 119,824 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Strategic Advsrs Llc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Strs Ohio reported 868,800 shares.