Veritable LP Decreased Stake in At&T (T) as Share Value Rose; Nvr (NVR) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Upped Its Stake by $332,040 as Shares Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 3,112 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 2,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $33.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3599. About 14,767 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 49,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 287,132 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 336,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. Jung Alexandra A had bought 70 shares worth $229,950.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,025 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

