Veritable LP Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $427,500 as Share Price Rose; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding Has Lifted by Rmb Capital Management Llc

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,579 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24M, up from 100,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $363.11. About 293,295 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 21,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 281,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 220,200 shares to 209,200 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 968,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. Steinhardt John sold $687,181 worth of stock or 3,187 shares. $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were sold by GOMACH DAVID G.

