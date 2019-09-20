Veritable LP Cut Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $392,052; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding as Stock Rose

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 207,179 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 162,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20 million, down from 166,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 10.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.71 billion for 12.37 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $5.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 408 shares to 12,156 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fincl holds 326,974 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 15,573 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 19,412 are owned by Welch Gru Limited Company. Fagan Assoc has invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,416 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 1.43% or 249,037 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 1.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Botty Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 550 shares. Jnba Fincl owns 12,901 shares. Burney Company holds 0.25% or 36,162 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kdi Cap Prns Limited Liability reported 119,729 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd holds 100,984 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And Co stated it has 7,350 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 164,820 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.48M for 13.93 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 334 shares or 0% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs has 16,939 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Paloma Prtnrs Management Com reported 13,849 shares stake. Lomas Cap Management holds 7.77% or 705,058 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 6,694 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 4,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation has 0.09% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 66,820 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.1% or 20,645 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 22,525 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,119 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 56,798 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has 17,655 shares. Cornerstone has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 118 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.