Veritable LP Cut Citigroup (C) Holding by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose; As Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) Share Price Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Holding by $24.69 Million

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 18,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 67,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) by 187.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 118,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 181,020 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.93M, up from 62,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 15,610 shares to 15,411 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 35,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,590 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap reported 1,385 shares. Bowling Port Llc reported 18,189 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,037 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 20,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited invested in 430 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 19,780 shares. 101,656 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. Northern Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). National Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 158,733 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 10,564 shares. Cap International Invsts owns 55,000 shares. 229,708 were reported by Massachusetts Ser Ma. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 965 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 22,703 shares to 113,585 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 870,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

