Veritable LP Boosted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Price Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Citigroup (C) by $938,618 as Stock Value Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 6.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 13,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,459 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 82,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $145.28. About 3.91M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 13,358 shares to 8,724 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,339 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.28B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 116,847 shares to 376,871 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

