Veritable LP Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 20 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 13 reduced and sold their equity positions in Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 6.87 million shares, down from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Veritable Lp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp acquired 13,341 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Veritable Lp holds 95,459 shares with $10.60 million value, up from 82,118 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $240.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 5.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.29% above currents $133.35 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13.

Veritable Lp decreased Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) stake by 14,000 shares to 6,000 valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 8,035 shares and now owns 11,064 shares. Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 218,679 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 176,155 are held by Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,827 shares. 10,267 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Ltd Liability. 4,710 were accumulated by South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.09% or 10,336 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.65% or 9.91M shares. 201,785 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab has 3,483 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 60,334 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca reported 123,138 shares stake. Country Natl Bank stated it has 382,550 shares. The New York-based Family Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,121 shares.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $130.04 million. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

