Veritable LP Boosted Holding in General Electric Co (GE); Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stock Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Holding by $10.45 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 435,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 7.79M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.60M, up from 7.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.62M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Veritable Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 52,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 267,255 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 215,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: MANUFACT. QUALITY ISSUES WERE SETBACK, NOW FIXED; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 23/05/2018 – German solar battery maker sonnen secures Shell cash to expand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Cap reported 20,075 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.6% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Toth Advisory reported 310 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd reported 173,970 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,050 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 194,965 shares. Ptnrs Gru Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 28,078 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 11,740 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 7,987 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 835,536 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 1,745 shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 79,907 shares to 73,497 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 842,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.52M shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC also sold $188.94 million worth of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Thursday, May 23.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $5.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 3,213 shares to 3,165 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) by 6,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,099 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.