Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $35.61 Million; Rgm Capital Has Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 404,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.60M, up from 392,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $281.13. About 641,411 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.07. About 304,887 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares to 972,003 shares, valued at $53.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06 million. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01M. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

