Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose While Ycg Cut Position; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Raised by $27.72 Million

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 484,303 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 144.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.95 million, up from 960,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Confluence Management holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5.65M shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh invested in 12,356 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cibc World Mkts stated it has 124,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barometer Cap Management stated it has 749,750 shares. Bollard Group Inc Llc has 421,755 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Samson Cap Limited Liability Company reported 13.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.29% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 179,697 shares. 55,772 are held by Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 5,732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,004 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $80.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 19,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

