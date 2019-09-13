Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose While Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Position by $13.97 Million; Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sysco Ckr (SYY) by $6.94 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Ckr (SYY) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 99,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 981,832 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.44 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp Ckr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 2.29M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 95,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 420,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.54M, down from 515,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 612,287 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Verisk (VRSK) Up 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 161,302 shares to 164,471 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eventbrite Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.11 million for 35.14 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Wms Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 883,602 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 53,130 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 696,290 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 406 shares. Ls Investment Advisors reported 0.1% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Harvey Investment Ltd Liability owns 168,674 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Apis Capital Lc invested in 1.97% or 9,000 shares. 2,667 are owned by Advisory. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Legal & General Public Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 1.07 million shares. 3,322 were reported by Bokf Na.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tfi International Ckr by 34,097 shares to 75,446 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Ragr (EWW) by 78,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Tive (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Wms Prns Limited Com holds 0.08% or 4,464 shares. Mraz Amerine And stated it has 10,400 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Assoc has 0.87% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 81,676 shares. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 3.76 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dillon And accumulated 44,915 shares or 0.99% of the stock. 886,783 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 819,484 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2.62M shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% or 61,282 shares. House Llc has 107,191 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.23% or 321,225 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 28,476 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $499.85 million for 20.03 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.