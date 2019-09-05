Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose While Ycg Has Cut Its Holding by $384,902; Wr Berkley (WRB) Stock Rose While St James Investment Company Trimmed Its Holding

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 199,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 293,248 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 492,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 952,059 shares traded or 59.10% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.84. About 429,243 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $120.90 million for 27.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 197,319 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Psagot Investment House has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,140 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 2,510 shares. 88,293 were reported by Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Comerica Bank invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 406 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 1,700 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 46,975 were reported by Marsico Mngmt Ltd. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 27 shares. Schroder Inv Gru holds 744,427 shares. Champlain Invest Ptnrs reported 1.36% stake. State Street Corporation reported 0.07% stake. 266,926 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.12 million for 36.35 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.