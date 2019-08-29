Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake Held by Bamco Inc; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Valuation Declined

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 69,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.84M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $160.86. About 276,405 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 488,232 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

