Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose While Srb Has Lowered Its Holding by $665,000; General Mls (Call) (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Increased Its Stake

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $155.99. About 283,958 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (Call) (GIS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 94,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 249,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, up from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in General Mls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 1.39 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

