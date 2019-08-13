Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Ycg Trimmed Holding by $384,902 as Shares Rose; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined, Trust Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 5.85 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.46. About 481,866 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aspen Insurance Selects Verisk’s Mozart Form Composer to Research, Create, and Edit Policy Language – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Beats Q2 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Disappoint? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

