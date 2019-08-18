Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake; Vista Capital Partners Holding in Portland General Elec (POR) Has Boosted by $928,761

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 374,353 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co analyzed 123,755 shares as the company's stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 385,113 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World's Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft's Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marie Oh Huber joins Portland General Electric board of directors – PRNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Reasons to Add Portland General Electric (POR) in Portfolio – Zacks.com” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portland General Electric (POR) Presents At Fleet Management 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Continues to Bet Big on Battery Storage – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

