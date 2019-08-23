Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Position by $16.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Ntv Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $158.05. About 465,733 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 62,833 shares to 65,105 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 6,382 shares. Hanseatic owns 7,760 shares. Blackrock reported 11.40M shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 62,012 shares. Granite Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 4,546 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability owns 2,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,700 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability owns 2,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 647 shares in its portfolio. 1,339 were reported by Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 3,251 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mount Lucas Lp owns 22,067 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 229,536 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Ally Fincl Incorporated reported 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 322,615 are owned by Counselors Inc. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Services Incorporated has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com reported 2,638 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 3.34M shares. Moreover, State Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,467 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,773 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has 66,792 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 4,182 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc has 86,315 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Limited has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 53,473 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 53,748 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Exchange Mgmt reported 2.09% stake.

