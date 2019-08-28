Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Srb Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Academy Capital Management Upped Its Position

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.83. About 4.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 48,885 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares to 212,173 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,799 shares, and cut its stake in Heineken (HINKF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.