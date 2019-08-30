Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Srb Has Trimmed Holding; As Olin (Call) (OLN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Holding by $14.20 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 1.92M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 257,407 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. BUNCH C ROBERT had bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought 230 shares worth $4,077. Shares for $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl invested in 862,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 546,130 shares. Proxima Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 265,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 26,162 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 349,512 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,067 shares stake. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 283 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 470 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 16,664 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.71% or 1.12M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 638,402 shares stake. Legal & General Plc has 1.06M shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Wells Fargo Mn owns 574,043 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 170,707 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Arete Wealth Advsr owns 0.2% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,188 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 600 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 7,919 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 3,136 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1,674 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 80,209 shares. Sands Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 85,571 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 130,264 shares.