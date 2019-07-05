Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Cut Stake by $2.95 Million as Shares Rose; As Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Market Value Declined, Advisors Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $589,410

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 4,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 47,314 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $147.61. About 1.13 million shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 28,362 shares to 39,042 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.17 million for 33.25 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 56.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.