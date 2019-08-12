Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Morgan Stanley Stake in Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Has Decreased by $1.29 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 8,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 16,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 654,731 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 49,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 39,603 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 89,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 213,320 shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1,619 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 522 were accumulated by Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 337,730 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 68 shares. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Lc, a Us-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.24% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 9,559 shares stake. Brookstone stated it has 4,316 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 70,487 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.01% or 1,610 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.11% or 4,358 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 1.74 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Massachusetts Services Ma has 6.50M shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,365 shares to 8,740 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.74M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

