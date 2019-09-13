Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose; As New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (EDU) Shares Rose, Davis Selected Advisers Has Raised by $61.48 Million Its Holding

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (EDU) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 640,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 11.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07B, up from 10.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Tech Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.87. About 833,443 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 8,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 38,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 46,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 612,287 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why New Oriental Education & Tech Group Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These are the Chinese stocks analysts say you should buy – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4,310 shares to 146,950 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,790 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Inc holds 0.42% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn invested in 0.01% or 6,848 shares. The Florida-based Ruggie Capital Gru has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ameriprise Inc owns 340,292 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 147 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.91% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 298,921 shares. Vanguard owns 16.88 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,096 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 93,632 are owned by Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited stated it has 0.1% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Massachusetts Serv Ma accumulated 6.13M shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.18% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 785,212 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Estimates 62 Million Residential Locations in the US Are at Moderate to Extreme Flood Risk – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.