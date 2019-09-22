Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Cut Stake; As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Valuation Rose, Ledyard National Bank Has Lifted Stake

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 302,686 shares traded or 39.54% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 63.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 6,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 3,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 9,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 691,947 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 3,911 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 1.92M shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Llc owns 1.21M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,087 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 13,132 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.68% or 105,619 shares. M&T Bank invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Fort LP owns 625 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 7,954 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 148,925 shares. Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Reaves W H & owns 306,260 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 52,738 shares to 3,495 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1 Yr Etf by 6,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,850 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.36 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,658 shares to 29,012 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).