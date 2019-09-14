Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $752,484 as Valuation Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Has Increased by Financial Engines Advisors Llc

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 103.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 10,124 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 4,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 717,965 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 20,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 109,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 89,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,559 shares to 753,073 shares, valued at $113.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 80,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 20,940 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management reported 34,596 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 27,893 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability has 18,916 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). M Securities holds 0.11% or 11,596 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 139,052 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nomura Holdg Incorporated holds 51,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & Company has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). First Commercial Bank holds 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 15,878 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Lc invested in 9,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability has 27,356 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.12% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 156,210 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

