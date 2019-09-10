Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $35.61 Million; As Anheuser (BUD) Share Value Rose, Check Capital Management Has Cut by $464,800 Its Position

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $153.88. About 556,448 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 999,924 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress Nv.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 15.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 8,628 shares in its portfolio. St James Invest Communication Ltd Liability reported 461,277 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 3,277 shares. Bollard Ltd owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 122 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,380 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 13,445 shares. 797,147 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Enterprise Fincl Service Corp holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Moreover, Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,000 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 703,932 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 181 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). D E Shaw And Com accumulated 101,159 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

