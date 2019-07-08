Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose While Srb Lowered Stake by $665,000; Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose While Td Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.86. About 84,536 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $148.82. About 207,238 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 190,351 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,000 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Raymond James & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 2.72M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Schroder Management Grp stated it has 0.16% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 80 shares. Timessquare Ltd owns 765,490 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 12,818 shares. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 40,507 shares. Daiwa Secs Incorporated reported 34,650 shares stake.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 33.52 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.45M for 13.10 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 132,418 shares to 663,935 shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated holds 8,698 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability holds 4,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.15% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 11,800 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 2,881 shares. Scotia Capital owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 626 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 2,109 shares stake. Origin Asset Llp reported 12,730 shares stake. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. 4,083 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 5,714 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Prudential Fincl reported 24,082 shares. Hbk Lp has invested 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.