Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose While Mackay Shields Trimmed by $1.65 Million Its Stake; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted Holding in Ecolab Com Stk Usd1 (ECL) by $700,480 as Stock Price Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (ECL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,811 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.40M, up from 309,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $205.68. About 2.16 million shares traded or 85.40% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 12,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 59,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 542,881 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17,149 shares to 32,154 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,414 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool" published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru reported 7,794 shares stake. Arrow Fincl Corp has 0.43% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,486 shares. 7,195 are held by M Holding Secs. Optimum Investment Advisors has 497 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs has 27,730 shares. Gam Ag holds 8,821 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North Star Invest holds 405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fosun Interest reported 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Notis holds 9,400 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 19,737 were reported by Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 12,295 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Invest Lc holds 1.17% or 38,507 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 220,649 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Btr Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 9,295 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5,900 shares to 21,699 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,375 shares, and has risen its stake in National Presto Inds Inc (NYSE:NPK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "First Week of VRSK April 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq" on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Verisk (VRSK) Scales New 52-Week High: What's Driving It? – Nasdaq" on April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.03% or 49,081 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Destination Wealth invested in 15 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 2,510 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 153,409 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has 236,756 shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 2.13% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 823,011 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 214,982 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The reported 161,587 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 0.66% or 275,506 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.29% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 629,009 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.64% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 23,260 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 50,570 shares.