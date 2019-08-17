Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased Stake; Sand Hill Global Advisors Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Price Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 222,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63 million, down from 225,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 384,802 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, down from 53,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,571 are owned by Sands Mngmt. Bell Savings Bank invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). National Bank & Trust Of America De has 1.57 million shares. Rdl Fincl Incorporated accumulated 3.11% or 34,021 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm holds 0.01% or 510 shares. Principal Grp invested in 3.45 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Shelter Mutual has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 38 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 513,680 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 638,402 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 9,559 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Com holds 7,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,122 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SERVPRO® Adopts Xactware Job Management Tools Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Scales New 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xactware: New Xactware App Helps Remodelers Rapidly Estimate Renovation Jobs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 26,844 shares to 190,430 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 15,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,149 shares to 384,475 shares, valued at $33.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 96,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,147 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt holds 8.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,031 shares. Black Diamond Cap Limited Com holds 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,408 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 21,657 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc reported 3.54% stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 921 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc reported 147,665 shares. Motco accumulated 1.26% or 66,633 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 7.89M shares. Avalon Glob Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 50,000 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corp owns 23,410 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.99% stake. Field Main Bankshares accumulated 27,414 shares or 4.91% of the stock.