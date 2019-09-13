Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose While Marsico Capital Management Cut by $1.21 Million Its Stake; Watsco (WSO) Holder Caledonia Investments Plc Raised Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 8,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 38,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, down from 46,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $155.57. About 14,227 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 8,737 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 15,145 shares to 70,678 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 69,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean Will be Between USD 1.5 Billion and USD 3 Billion – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AIR Worldwide Provides Annual Global View of Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.12 million for 34.73 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Is Yielding 4.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.