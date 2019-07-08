Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position Has Upped by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; Northcoast Asset Management Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Has Trimmed by $24.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 264,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,739 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 270,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 14,644 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, up from 108,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $148.96. About 16,294 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.36% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.02% or 16,448 shares. Cap International invested in 169,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Diversified Trust Com reported 2,805 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 47,217 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 11.40 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 306,829 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 44,428 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 106,192 shares. Legal & General Gp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 1.06M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.02% or 29,279 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.28% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Covington Management, California-based fund reported 15,365 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 345,310 shares to 854,444 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,971 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 11,273 shares valued at $1.03M was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III. The insider WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million. Another trade for 2,297 shares valued at $209,548 was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,919 shares to 18,220 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 293,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).