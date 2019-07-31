Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose While Mount Lucas Management LP Cut Holding by $2.95 Million; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $340,956

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,477 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, down from 125,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 2.41M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $152.67. About 223,453 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK

