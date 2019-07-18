Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Valuation Rose While Garrison Financial Raised by $313,880 Its Stake; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Value Rose While Saba Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.56. About 427,671 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 4.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.44M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.69M, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 146,787 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPR – $.0270 June Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.0275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPR – $.0240 August Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 01, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: This Fund Should Perform Well If The Fed Continues To Raise Short-Term Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 1.55M shares to 469,834 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,790 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Company invested in 3,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Q Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 193,259 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 2,500 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 123,733 shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc Inc has invested 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Oak Hill Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 521,060 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 9,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0% or 14,438 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 11,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 61,541 are held by Parametric Associates Limited Com. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc owns 79,239 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,340 shares. Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 10,714 shares stake.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,010 shares to 15,561 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,098 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).