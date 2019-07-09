Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Ycg Lowered Position by $384,902; Brant Point Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,430 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $158.19. About 1.58 million shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37B market cap company. It closed at $148.87 lastly. It is down 33.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49,800 shares to 37,721 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 83,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,612 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.