Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Triple Frond Partners Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Private Advisor Group Decreased Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stake by $664,464

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 383,661 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 41.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 13,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 19,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 33,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 273,079 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.57 million are held by Waddell Reed Fincl. Guardian Life Of America reported 463 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Corporation accumulated 28,988 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc stated it has 343,149 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.04% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford reported 0.52% stake. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 286,100 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 5,280 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 2,098 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.12% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Assetmark holds 40,657 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 3,251 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.08% or 14,296 shares. Burney Com has 46,758 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 513,680 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,081 shares to 65,195 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.