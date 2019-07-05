Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Triple Frond Partners Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Position Raised by Champlain Investment Partners Llc

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 443,249 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 37,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.04M, up from 851,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $254.96. About 185,879 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc owns 13,535 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 78,271 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Pnc Fincl Services Group accumulated 7,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 307,653 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited holds 4,320 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 4,869 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 5,725 shares. Diversified Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,010 shares. 8,918 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Etrade Capital Management Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation invested in 119,038 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,803 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,733 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 623,280 shares to 417,950 shares, valued at $39.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 185,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 33.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

