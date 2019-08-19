Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Triple Frond Partners Has Decreased Position by $35.61 Million; Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $551,340 as Shares Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 4,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 3,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 7,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 1.25M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 762,311 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 2,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.28% or 14.16 million shares in its portfolio. 5,403 are owned by Cleararc. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.15% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pictet Fincl Bank And Ltd, Bahamas-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited, a New York-based fund reported 13,650 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Lc has 300 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.26% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 1.00M shares. 111 are held by Cwm Limited Company. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc stated it has 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.85 million for 12.95 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

