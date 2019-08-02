Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Triple Frond Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $531,030

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 638,583 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $297.36. About 756,715 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prns Lc has invested 0.13% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Three Peaks Mngmt Lc has 0.89% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 22,734 shares. Loews invested in 50,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 88,569 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Stifel Corporation stated it has 62,012 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3,426 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co has 1,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 0.06% or 12,590 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.08% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 118,964 shares. Profund Advsr Llc owns 11,764 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 11.40M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associate reported 452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 998,782 shares. Temasek (Private) invested in 0.12% or 55,452 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 11,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 10,656 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 247,536 shares. Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 495,950 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1,540 shares stake. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 3,200 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Co accumulated 0.14% or 184,470 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 2.62% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,654 shares to 9,727 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,573 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).