Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Parkwood Boosted by $3.25 Million Its Holding

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 36,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 385,113 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 34,304 shares to 99,952 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 87,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Updates ’19 View – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc has 0.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 41,342 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 213 shares. Curbstone Management accumulated 13,460 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 35,524 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 228,038 shares. Old Bankshares In, Indiana-based fund reported 2,938 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Citigroup Inc reported 114,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 1,610 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 406 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 200 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 375 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 85,571 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 170,707 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 121,414 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,292 shares to 79,249 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited invested in 0.49% or 3,000 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 178,355 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 1.01% or 48,433 shares. Jupiter Asset accumulated 54,228 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 69,312 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. 55,903 were reported by Schulhoff. Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Germain D J invested in 144,978 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 1.26% or 3.87 million shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advsrs has invested 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.69% or 1.89 million shares. Founders Financial Secs Ltd holds 7,901 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 279,035 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc has invested 3.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fidelity National Inc reported 58,480 shares.