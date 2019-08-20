Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Srb Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose; Marathon Capital Management Decreased Position in Glu Mobile (GLUU) by $508,000 as Stock Value Declined

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.21. About 322,549 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 1.95 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Daseke Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 440 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 4.29 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 76,599 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 33,502 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co has 1.56 million shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 1.23 million shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.51 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 103,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Voya Invest Mngmt reported 45,949 shares stake. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.14% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 10,912 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.01% or 76,200 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 27,564 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 6,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.26% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3.04 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 640,772 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cwm Limited Liability Company has 137 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.01% or 5,482 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 245,800 shares or 4.13% of the stock. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 19,169 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd holds 1,619 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 2,942 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 3.45 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 13,700 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

