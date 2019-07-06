Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Charter Trust Company Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Raised by $574,096

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 6,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, down from 92,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.38M shares traded or 74.04% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 376,989 shares to 770,244 shares, valued at $69.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 2.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,753 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 26,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 587,098 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marsico Limited Liability accumulated 46,975 shares. Us State Bank De has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Girard Prtn Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,358 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 510 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 60,785 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3,337 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 1,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Commerce holds 0.59% or 7,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% stake. Markel accumulated 74,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 7,051 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.16 million for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk and SAP Announce Strategic Partnership to Reimagine Product Compliance – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting VRSK Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zywave Expands Commercial Content Offering in Flagship Product – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verisk Financial | G2 Launches New Global Solution to Help Identify Risk Associated with Illegal Pharmaceutical Sales – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Beats Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares to 175,461 shares, valued at $24.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,680 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: CSCO, NVRO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hgk Asset holds 130,648 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has 140,109 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley invested in 203,065 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Fil Limited accumulated 11.44 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Utah Retirement System accumulated 856,890 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs reported 51,030 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Inc reported 58,840 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,750 shares. Da Davidson And Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisade Asset Lc holds 2.87% or 336,121 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 30,915 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).