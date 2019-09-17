Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Mackay Shields Has Upped Holding by $6.90 Million as Shares Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Valuation Rose While Augustine Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.54. About 2.73 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 47,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 94,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, up from 47,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $158.14. About 159,524 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants holds 1.36% or 76,193 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.81M shares. Hengehold Capital Management Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,674 shares. 65,105 were accumulated by Pacific Global Invest Com. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company holds 5,352 shares. 30,358 are held by Tci Wealth. Salzhauer Michael reported 6.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Philadelphia Tru invested 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Capital holds 71,050 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qv holds 2.43% or 158,140 shares in its portfolio. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corp owns 1.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,763 shares. The Ohio-based North Point Managers Corp Oh has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com invested 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Money Limited Liability holds 2.72% or 45,465 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 298,921 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 588,727 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 524 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 67,400 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Lc accumulated 785,212 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 76,327 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.25% or 186,902 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 3,035 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 95,997 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 221,427 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Madison Investment Hldgs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,101 shares. 30,664 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 13,400 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 14,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

