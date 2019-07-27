Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Encana (ECA) Stake Held by Westchester Capital Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 985,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54 million shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 3,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.64 million, down from 278,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 540,841 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Encana (ECA) Announces Commencement of Previously Announced $213 Million Substantial Issuer Bid – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana +4% as Q4 earnings, production come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 34.35 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 60,785 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.31 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 271,338 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 3,723 shares. 772,085 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Twin Tree Lp holds 0.03% or 36,602 shares. 638,402 are owned by Brown Advisory. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.03% or 2,942 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 640,772 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 2,563 shares in its portfolio. Farmers State Bank holds 0.01% or 124 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 1,839 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 61,908 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has 463 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Updates ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AIR Publishes Its Catastrophe Exposure Data Schema Publicly – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Launches Its Innovative Sequel Product Suite in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.