Verisk Analytics Usd0.001 Common Stock (VRSK) Stake Has Boosted by Rathbone Brothers Plc; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD Sponsored Ads (TEVA) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased Stake by $4.37 Million

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (VRSK) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 47,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, up from 44,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $156.45. About 428,032 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (TEVA) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 485,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.01M, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 13.47M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 13/03/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKS AT ANALYST CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C

